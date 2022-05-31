American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

AEP opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,491. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

