American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to report $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the highest is $2.69 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $10.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
