Analyzing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) & Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MongoDB alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for MongoDB and Enfusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 1 14 0 2.93 Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57

MongoDB presently has a consensus price target of $476.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.62%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 67.12%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Enfusion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Enfusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $873.78 million 19.34 -$306.87 million ($4.74) -52.76 Enfusion $111.70 million 11.26 -$158.32 million N/A N/A

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -35.12% -66.70% -13.68% Enfusion N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MongoDB beats Enfusion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc. offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.