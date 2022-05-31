Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.70.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

