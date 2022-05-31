Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

