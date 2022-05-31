Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 204,755 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.