AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of AptarGroup worth $42,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after acquiring an additional 244,402 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $148.81.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

