Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ARKAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arkema from €124.00 ($133.33) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($155.91) to €146.00 ($156.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($146.24) to €142.00 ($152.69) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($108.60) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Arkema has a 1 year low of $100.21 and a 1 year high of $152.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.