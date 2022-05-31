ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,370.38 ($42.64).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.69) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.85) to GBX 2,125 ($26.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.94) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($19.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,478.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,916.65. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.