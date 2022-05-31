Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.57

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $3.23. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 496 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.