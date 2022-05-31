Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ALV opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

