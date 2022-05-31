Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

