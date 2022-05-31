Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $433.50

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.50 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 423.55 ($5.36). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.69), with a volume of 19,245 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £144.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 457.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.50), for a total value of £60,900 ($77,049.60).

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.