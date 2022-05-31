Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.61. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$40.30, with a volume of 84,884 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 310.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.
Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)
Recommended Stories
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.