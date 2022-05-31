Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 63,830 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Sonos worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sonos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 58.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 24.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

