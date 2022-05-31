Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.23% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 333,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

