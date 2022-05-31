Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 490,000 Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.14% of Forum Merger IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1,904,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

NASDAQ:FMIV opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.