Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

