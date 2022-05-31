Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,144,587 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,144,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Infinera worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

INFN opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

