Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,090,076 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,729,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,090,076 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Apple worth $6,709,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.11. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

