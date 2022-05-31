Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,495 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Smartsheet worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Smartsheet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.