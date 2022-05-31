Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,213 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 81,513 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

