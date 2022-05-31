Bank of Montreal Can Takes $5.41 Million Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.45% of Bilander Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWCB opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.