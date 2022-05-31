Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.57.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.