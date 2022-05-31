Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.72) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.13 ($2.61).

MKS opened at GBX 152.25 ($1.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

