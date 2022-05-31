BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.64

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.64 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 41.57 ($0.53). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 206,241 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.64. The stock has a market cap of £187.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.35.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

