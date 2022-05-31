BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BLU opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BELLUS Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

