Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Purchases £42,300 in Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris acquired 15,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($53,517.21).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.56), for a total value of £7,025 ($8,887.90).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris acquired 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £72,900 ($92,231.78).

LON:BIG opened at GBX 272 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £788.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.69. Big Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.21 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($4.87).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.