Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.00. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNET)
