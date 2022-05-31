BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,199,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nevro were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,939,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 524,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

NYSE NVRO opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

