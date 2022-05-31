BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $6.98. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
