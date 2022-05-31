BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $6.98. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

