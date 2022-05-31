Brokerages Anticipate Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will announce $489.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.56 million and the lowest is $488.49 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $445.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

