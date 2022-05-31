Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $215.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.67 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $201.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $943.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.13 million to $953.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

