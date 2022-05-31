Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.42

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.42 and traded as low as C$75.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$75.98, with a volume of 137,467 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

