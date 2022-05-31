Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.29

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as low as C$23.07. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 15,607,584 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.
About Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN)
Recommended Stories
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.