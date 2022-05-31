Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Bruker by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 167,851 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 84,167 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

