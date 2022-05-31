Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after buying an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cabot by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

