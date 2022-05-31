California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CALB opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

