Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ELY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,341,000 after buying an additional 1,370,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,564,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

