Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.98

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$93.98 and traded as low as C$89.54. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$90.20, with a volume of 460,335 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.93.
The stock has a market cap of C$83.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.98.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
