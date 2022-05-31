Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.98

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$93.98 and traded as low as C$89.54. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$90.20, with a volume of 460,335 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.93.

The stock has a market cap of C$83.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

