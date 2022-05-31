Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.82

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.82 and traded as low as C$25.98. Canfor shares last traded at C$26.25, with a volume of 114,098 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFP. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

