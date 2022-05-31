Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.17

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.17 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Capita shares last traded at GBX 24.86 ($0.31), with a volume of 4,225,455 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £418.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.17.

In other news, insider John Cresswell bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,525.30). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £120,175.44 ($152,043.83).

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

