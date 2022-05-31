Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.64. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 1,841 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 5.35.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

