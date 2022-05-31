Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.64. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 1,841 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 5.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
