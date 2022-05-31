Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.70

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$9.49. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$9.46, with a volume of 840,783 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

