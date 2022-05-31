CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.