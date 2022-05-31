CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,638 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,304,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

