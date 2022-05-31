Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will post $530.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $516.90 million and the highest is $551.35 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $224.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FUN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

NYSE FUN opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $48,467,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $31,939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.