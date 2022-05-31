Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.12

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.12 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.12. The company has a market cap of £103.45 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.