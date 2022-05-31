Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,369,623 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,814,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 45,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in Microsoft by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 94,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,845 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

