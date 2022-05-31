Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.22 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Q2 worth $42,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Q2 by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

QTWO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.